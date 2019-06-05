Quantcast

Hannon Armstrong and Va. firm to invest in community solar

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2019

A Maryland company focused on investments that cut carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change has a deal with a Virginia firm to invest in community solar projects in Maryland.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo