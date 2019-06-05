Quantcast

The Daily Record building sold for $2.275M

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2019

The Daily Record building, a Baltimore real estate landmark at 11 W. Saratoga since it was built in 1900, was sold for $2.275 million to an unnamed New York-based buyer, commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm SVN Realsite announced Wednesday. The deal was brokered for the seller, 11 Saratoga LLC, by Justin Verner, SVN’s Maryland ...

