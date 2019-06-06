Quantcast

Baltimore jury awards over $1.7 million in lead paint case

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 6, 2019

A Baltimore jury this week awarded more than $1.7 million to a brain-damaged victim of lead poisoning sustained during the 18 months the then-preschooler lived in a rental property in the city in the late 1990s. The circuit court jury deliberated for about two hours before finding City Homes Inc. liable for negligently managing Dilan Sumpter’s ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Contact us

Call us at (443) 524-8100, or email or visit us.

More Law News

Resources

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2018

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our new free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2019

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

On the Record

The Daily Record's law blog
Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo