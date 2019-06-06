ADVERTISEMENT

BANKRUPTCY ASSOCIATE- MARYLAND OFFICE:

Regional law firm with multiple office locations seeks a Bankruptcy Associate to join our Baltimore Maryland Office and be part of a team working on matters in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida. We seek a motivated individual devoted to meeting the highest standards of excellence and serving clients, and who wants to be part of an established and dynamic office and firm. Litigation experience is a plus; interest in litigation is required. Admission to Maryland Bar or willingness to sit for Maryland Bar required. Additional Bar(s) Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, District of Columbia and/or Virginia a plus. Strong academic credentials and excellent oral and written communication skills are required.

We offer a competitive starting salary and a comprehensive benefits program. Please e-mail resume for consideration to:

Gayle P. Englert

Chief Human Resources Officer

Cole Schotz P.C.

Court Plaza North

25 Main Street, P.O. Box 800 Hackensack, NJ 07602-0800

www.coleschotz.com Please visit us at our website.

NEW JERSEY/ NEW YORK/ DELAWARE/ MARYLAND/ TEXAS/ FLORIDA

Cole Schotz is an Equal Opportunity Employer

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.