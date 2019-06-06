Christopher Chick and King Corbett | CFG Community Bank

CFG Community Bank appointed Christopher Chick as chief lending officer and promoted King Corbett to market president.

As CLO, Chick will oversee all commercial lending functions. He has more than 30 years of regional banking experience, most recently with Severn Savings Bank as executive vice president/CLO. Chick was also with Susquehanna Bank for 23 years where he contributed to the growth and profitability of the bank. He holds a Master of Science from the University of Baltimore and Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Maryland.

Corbett, who has been with CFG Community Bank since 2017 and has over 40 years of banking experience, will guide the marketing and overall lending strategy of the bank.

He is a graduate of Loyola University where he earned both an MBA and Bachelor of Arts. Corbett previously served as executive vice president and CLO at Bay Bank FSB and commercial line of business head of Maryland at Sun Trust Bank.