Clinic to address men’s reluctance to go to the doctor

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 6, 2019

A pop-up clinic Saturday hopes to encourage more men to seek basic preventive health care to address the gaps in health outcomes between men and women. Typically, men are 1.5 times more likely to die from heart disease, lung disease and cancer, while they are also 25% less likely to have seen a health care provider. Saturday’s ...

