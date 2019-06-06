Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: ‘Security theater’ and the handgun permit review panel

By: Editorial Advisory Board June 6, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan, just before the Memorial Day holiday, vetoed a 2019 bill abolishing the Maryland Handgun Permit Review Board. The board, comprised of civilians, was established in 1990 to review decisions of the Maryland State Police (MSP) relating to the issuance of permits to allow Maryland citizens to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo