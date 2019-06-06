Quantcast

Pratt Street retail pop-up launches in Harborplace’s shadow

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 6, 2019

As the woes of Baltimore's Harborplace drag on, a new pop-up retail store across Pratt Street celebrated its launch on Thursday. M&T Bank, which chose to keep its regional headquarters downtown at the new One Light Street building, sponsored the pop-up shop in the 300 block of East Pratt Street. Six of M&T Bank's local business ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo