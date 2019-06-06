Pulse Poll: Most readers say McGahn’s firm should have told him to comply with subpoena

Respondents to The Daily Record’s Pulse Poll overwhelmingly thought that former White House counsel Don McGahn’s firm should have told him to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House Judiciary Committee. 88 percent of respondents said they should have ordered him, while only 13 percent said no.

The committee sought testimony and records from McGahn. The White House directed him not to testify and he did not appear at the committee hearing on May 21.

Should Jones Day have instructed its partner, former White House counsel Don McGahn, to comply with the subpoena to testify before the House Judiciary Committee?

