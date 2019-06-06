Quantcast

Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls

By: Associated Press Tali Arbel June 6, 2019

Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first. The Federal Communications Commission's move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month. One caveat: Phone companies don't ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo