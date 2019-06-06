Quantcast

Richardson named Harford County legislative affairs director

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2019

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced Thursday Lawrence A. Richardson Jr., Esq. will join his administration as the policy director responsible for state and federal legislative affairs, beginning Monday. He will also work on complex constituent matters and report directly to the county executive. Richardson brings more than three decades of experience as a government affairs representative, ...

