Quantcast

UMMS cleans house at top, announces senior leadership changes

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 6, 2019

The beleaguered University of Maryland Medical System has announced multiple changes in senior leadership, including the resignation of four officials and the promotion of another to chief of staff. Kristin Jones Bryce, previously vice president of external affairs and system integration, was promoted to chief of staff and senior vice president of external affairs. Before joining the system, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo