Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Baltimore’s water bill crisis

By: Editorial Advisory Board June 7, 2019

Baltimore city’s water bill crisis has several sources, among the chief ones a 2002 consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency. The consent decree mandated that Baltimore address its aging water infrastructure and make improvements. Regulations implemented by the federal government after Sept. 11, 2001, requiring water reservoirs across the country to have covered storage, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo