Quantcast

SECU MD Foundation raises $75K for scholarships in tourney

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2019

The SECU MD Foundation Inc. raised more than $75,000 for student scholarships in a golf tournament.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo