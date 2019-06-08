Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Emergent Biosolutions makes strides; Horseshoe Baltimore has a rocky May

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2019

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. continued its run as one Maryland’s up-and-coming biotech stars this week by securing a half-billion government contract and FDA approval concerning its cholera vaccine, while Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino found out the hard way the house doesn’t always win. Emergent started the week with a contract award that could reach $535 million from the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo