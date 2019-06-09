Quantcast

JESSIE THOMAS ALIMONDO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Conspiracy to distribute heroin Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Harford County, Jessie Thomas Alimondo, appellant, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin. His sole contention on appeal is that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction. Mr. Alimondo concedes that this issue is ...

