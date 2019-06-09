Quantcast

JOHN NICHOLAS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Right to jury trial -- waiver Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Allegany County, John Marvin Nicholas, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault. He now appeals, claiming that his conviction must be reversed because he did not validly waive his right to a jury trial. The State concedes as much, ...

