MARVIN EUGENE WRIGHT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Disparaging defense counsel's integrity Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Marvin Wright, appellant was convicted of first-degree sexual offense, second-degree sexual offense, and sexual abuse of a minor. His sole claim on appeal is that the trial court erred in allowing the prosecutor ...

