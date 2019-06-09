Quantcast

RASHEEN BLUE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Life sentence plus 20 years On June 4, 1999, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, appellant Rasheen Blue pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. The court sentenced appellant to life imprisonment for the murder charge, ...

