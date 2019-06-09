Quantcast

SAVON JAMAL DOUGLAS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Third-degree sexual offense Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Somerset County, Savon Jamal Douglas, appellant, was convicted of third-degree sexual offense. His sole contention on appeal is that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction. However, when making his motion for judgment of acquittal ...

