TERRILL ANDREA PITTS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Rogue and vagabond Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, Terrill Pitts, appellant, was convicted of being a rogue and vagabond. 1 Mr. Pitts raises a single issue on appeal: whether the evidence was sufficient to support his conviction. Because the State presented ... Read ...

