Celebree School signs first franchise agreement

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2019

Celebree School, a Lutherville-based early childhood education firm with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, announced Monday the signing of its first franchise agreement. Franchisees Katie and Michael Young of Joppa will own and operate the Celebree School, which is expected to open in summer 2020. For the past 25 years, Celebree School set the standard ...

