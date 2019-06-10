Quantcast

Trump administration chips in $1.6M for Hoen & Co. Lithograph Building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 10, 2019

Bill Struever, CEO of Cross Street Partners, has delivered a litany of adaptive reuses of historic buildings in his 45 year career as a developer. Overhauling the Hoen & Co. Lithograph Building in east Baltimore ranks among the most complicated. Cross Street Partners, working with collaborators Strong City Baltimore and City Life Community Builders, is converting ...

