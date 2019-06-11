Adam Cain, Gary Sexton, Peter Ferrigan, Sam Hays, Amanda Fairburn, Abby Dononvan and Samantha Yeager | MGH

Baltimore-based MGH hired has hired Adam Cain as director of digital performance – interactive marketing; Gary Sexton, digital video production director; Peter B. Ferrigan, digital strategy manager; Sam Hays, associate digital project manager; Amanda Fairburn, digital media associate; Abby Donovan, marketing and public relations account coordinator; and Samantha Yeager, public relations coordinator.

Cain joins MGH after nearly four years as a senior manager of digital marketing with Laureate International Universities, where he specialized in website user experience and optimization. He brings more than a decade of digital marketing experience.

Sexton joins MGH with 10 years of brand and agency experience in motion graphics and video production. Most recently, he served as a freelance producer in Colorado Springs, Colo., while continuing to build his own aerial drone video and commercial production business.

Ferrigan joins MGH with more than six years of digital marketing experience, most recently serving as an analytics consulting specialist with Mindgrub Technologies. He will work on the account teams for Paul Fredrick and Brandt Information Services.

After serving as an intern with MGH for nearly one year, Hays joins the interactive department as a full-time employee. She graduated from Towson University, where she studied mass communications with tracks in advertising and public relations. She will work across all client accounts, including internal agency digital projects.

Fairburn joins MGH following graduation from York College of Pennsylvania, where she studied marketing. She will assist the digital media team and will work on the account teams for Ocean City, Maryland, Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. and Brandt Information Services.

Donovan joins MGH after graduating from Loyola University Maryland, where she studied communications with a specialty in public relations. She will assist on all Global Franchise Group accounts, which include Great American Cookies, Round Table Pizza, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker.

Yeager joins MGH following graduation from Towson University, where she studied mass communications with tracks in public relations and advertising. She will provide support on various client accounts, including Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, Nobel Learning Communities, Miss Utility, Indiana 811 and Brandt Information Services.