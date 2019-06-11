FEATURED MOVER | Jessica Naor, GrandView Aviation

Jessica Naor was promoted to chief operating officer at GrandView Aviation, a Baltimore-based light jet charter operator.

Most recently the company’s chief marketing officer, Naor led sales and marketing efforts of the firm’s helicopter charter service initially and the growth of the private jet service from less than $1 million in sales in 2015 to more than $10 million over a three-year period. She has been with the company since 2010, beginning as a helicopter charter sales coordinator.

Before joining GrandView Aviation, Naor was director of sales with Baltimore Marine Center and spent more than three years on the board of directors with the Marine Trades Association of Maryland. Also, she was a marketing consultant with Lahak Aviation and a leasing agent with Kenilworth Inn Historic Apartments.

Outside the office, Naor is a race committee member with Grand National Steeplechase and also is proficient in German and Spanish.

ABOUT JESSICA NAOR

Resides in:

Baltimore County

Education:

MBA from Johns Hopkins University; Bachelor of Science in aviation business management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University; Associate of Science in air traffic control from Community College of Baltimore County, Catonsville

Where do you see charter transportation heading in the next five to 10 years?

There is a lot of industry consolidation occurring now and I expect that trend to continue in the next few years. For many years, there have been three choices in flying private: own your own aircraft, buy a fractional share in a plane or charter flights. Charter is more affordable and requires no upfront investment, but the market has been inefficient and fragmented since its inception – you may not get to fly on the exact aircraft model you want and prices are inconsistent. Companies like GrandView Aviation are creating charter services that provide consistent, reliable service not often found in the market by owning our own planes and focusing solely on charter. I think more players will enter this market and as they are consolidated over time, consumers will have better options to fly private and more price transparency.

If you had not chosen aviation as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’ve always been an aviation geek, so it’s hard to imagine doing anything else but if I had to choose I would do something in manufacturing or construction. Aviation is service-based but I would love to go through the process of making something tangible and putting it in the market. The feeling of making something you can touch is immediately gratifying – I used to work with my father on construction jobs occasionally and it was very fulfilling to see the results of making something with your hands.

Favorite vacation:

I went to Germany last year which I will always remember. Half of it was studying international finance at the University of Frankfurt and the rest was exploring Berlin and the Black Forest. It was the perfect vacation for me because I am an avid learner so it was intellectually challenging and I got some much needed R&R sipping local wines on the Rhine River!

When I want to relax, I … :

I love animals and nature, so when I need to decompress I play in my garden with my dogs or go for long walks on my farm in Baltimore County.

Favorite pastime:

I’ve recently taken up chicken keeping as a hobby and I’m really enjoying it. They’re very easy to care for and they are so fun to interact with; watching them learn and grow has been a lot of fun.

Favorite quotation:

“Fail Harder” – I don’t know who wrote this originally, but I use it as a personal motto and teach it to anyone I work with. Innovation is vital to success, and you cannot innovate without failing sometimes, so put your soul into new ideas and challenge yourself, always.