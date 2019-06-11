Quantcast

Howard County expedites timetable for development plan

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 11, 2019

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has requested an accelerated timetable to deliver a new plan guiding development in one of Maryland's fastest-growing counties. Ball requested the Department of Planning and Zoning push up the schedule for updating the county's general plan, called PlanHoward 2030. The long-range strategy steers development, land preservation and capital projects. Amy Gowan, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo