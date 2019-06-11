Quantcast

Streetsense acquires retail environment strategy firm

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2019

Bethesda-based strategy and design collective Streetsense acquired Larisa Ortiz Associates Tuesday and named Ortiz its managing director of research and analysis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ortiz will implement additional strengths in economic analysis and retail solutions to the division now headed by Streetsense principal Heather Arnold. Over her two-decade track record of working with public sector ...

