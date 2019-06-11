Quantcast

Defense seek to hold newspaper shooting trial in 2 phases

By: Associated Press June 11, 2019

Lawyers for a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are asking for his trial to be held in two parts, to determine guilt or innocence separately from whether his mental state made him not criminally responsible.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo