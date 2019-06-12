Anne Brinker | The Horizon Foundation

The Horizon Foundation has appointed Anne Brinker as its new chief operating officer.

In this role, she will be part of the foundation’s senior executive team and oversee human resources, administrative operations, finance and accounting.

Brinker has more than 15 years of experience with nonprofits including program and grant management, strategic planning and operations. For the past 13 years, she has held roles serving the local community including serving as vice president and director of operations for the Community Action Council of Howard County and director of strategic organizational planning at Columbia Association.