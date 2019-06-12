Quantcast

Baltimore withdraws lawsuit against Pimlico owner Stronach Group

By: Associated Press David McFadden June 12, 2019

BALTIMORE — Baltimore announced Wednesday that it has withdrawn a lawsuit against the owner and operator of the historic city racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes, the Triple Crown series' middle jewel and the second-oldest track in America. Earlier this year, Maryland's biggest city had asked a court to grant ownership of the Pimlico Race Course ...

