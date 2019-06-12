Quantcast

Enterprise Community Development hires McLaughlin as CEO

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 12, 2019

Affordable housing developer Enterprise Community Development has hired Brian McLaughlin as the firm's CEO. McLaughlin is slated to serve as the new organization's first chief executive when the operations of Community Preservation Development Corp. and Enterprise Homes Inc. are combined in 2020. “I couldn’t be more optimistic about the ‘stronger together’ power of our combined company,” McLaughlin ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo