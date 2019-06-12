Jason Kolenda | EBA Engineering

EBA Engineering Inc. promoted Jason Kolenda, PE to geotechnical engineering and laboratory testing department manager.

Kolenda joined EBA in 1998 and is an associate of the firm.

Kolenda has more than 20 years of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction instrumentation and monitoring, materials testing, and tunneling. He has managed high-profile projects like EBA’s geotechnical services on the Anacostia River Tunnel and Northeast Boundary Tunnel projects in Washington.

Earlier this year, the Anacostia River Tunnel geotechnical engineering services project received an Engineering Excellence Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Metropolitan Washington.

Kolenda holds bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering and horticultural science from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is a registered professional engineer in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.