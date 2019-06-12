Quantcast

Rosenstein urges attorneys to model civility, educate public on legal principles

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 12, 2019

OCEAN CITY -- Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein addressed a standing-room-only crowd Wednesday to open the Maryland State Bar Association's Legal Summit and Annual Meeting, where he called on his fellow attorneys to model moderation and skepticism in an increasingly partisan environment. Rosenstein quoted Shakespeare, Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin and former U.S. Attorney General Robert ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo