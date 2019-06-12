Quantcast

The lure of appellate work: Choosing conversation over confrontation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 12, 2019

Not all lawyers crave the combat of courtroom litigation. Many prefer conversation over confrontation, deliberation over deposition, and research and writing over wrangling. They are appellate attorneys. Their focus is not on objecting to opposing counsel’s question or a witness’s response but on explaining why the trial judge should have sustained or overruled the objection. They seek ...

