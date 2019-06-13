Quantcast

GBMC CEO named American Hospital Association’s 2019 Grassroots Champion

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019

John Chessare, MD, president and CEO of the GBMC HealthCare System, was presented with the 2019 Grassroots Champion Award and the Membership Milestone for 100 years for GBMC by the American Hospital Association (AHA). He received the award for his successful efforts to improve health outcomes for patients, as well as increase the satisfaction of staff ...

