Quantcast

By: Jobs June 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Regional AV Rated law firm is seeking Associate Attorney to assist with Family Law, PI/WC and general civil litigation in support of the firm’s legal service provider contract. Criminal law, estate/probate, collection, business law experience a plus.  The candidate must have been barred for minimum 2 years with relevant experience, have excellent communication and organization skills and enjoy a fast-paced environment. MD Bar required, also DC barred or eligible preferred, and VA bar a huge plus.
Pls send resume and salary requirement in confidence to resumes@fftlaw.com.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo