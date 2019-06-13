Quantcast

Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court gets new home

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 13, 2019

It will be out with the very old and in with the very new in Centreville on Monday. Queen Anne’s County will open a state-of-the-art circuit courthouse, fully ready for the high-tech needs of electronic filings and the recording of courtroom activities as well as being in full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the ...

