Walker & Dunlop structures $5.84M rehab loan for senior housing community

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Thursday it structured a $5,849 million loan with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Walnut Village, a garden-style affordable senior housing community in Cookeville, Tennessee. LHP Capital LLC, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based firm specializing in development and management of affordable multifamily housing, is the lead developer of ...

