4-H, Google expand free computer science education to 1 million youth

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2019

The Chevy Chase-based National 4-H Council announced Friday a $6 million collaboration with Google to bring computer science education to underserved youth across the country. The collaboration will expand the 4-H Computer Science Career Pathway to reach more than 1 million youth over the next three years, with a focus on rural youth and populations that have ...

