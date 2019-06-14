Quantcast

Host Hotels & Resorts announces Q2 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2019

Bethesda-based Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust,  announced Friday its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable July 15 to stockholders of record on June 28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 ...

