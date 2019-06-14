Quantcast

Kelly departs board, but UMMS still faces questions

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 14, 2019

University of Maryland Medical System board member Francis X. Kelly resigned from the board Friday as the system continues to face unresolved questions about what more will happen following the release of a review critical of its financial relationships with board members. Kelly had been under particular scrutiny because of his insurance company’s millions of dollars ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo