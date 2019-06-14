ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Mid-sized, general law firm in downtown Baltimore seeks an associate with 3-5 years litigation experience. Judicial clerkship preferred. The ideal candidate will have strong academic credentials and excellent research and writing skills. Must be admitted in Maryland; DC and/or Virginia is a plus. Compensation commensurate with experience.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

Box #2626 in the subject line blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and referencein the subject line

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.