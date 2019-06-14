Quantcast

June 14, 2019

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Mid-sized, general law firm in downtown Baltimore seeks an associate with 3-5 years litigation experience. Judicial clerkship preferred. The ideal candidate will have strong academic credentials and excellent research and writing skills. Must be admitted in Maryland; DC and/or Virginia is a plus.  Compensation commensurate with experience.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2626 in the subject line

