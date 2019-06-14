Quantcast

MBA’s Compliance Alliance program helps banks follow regulations

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephen Berberich June 14, 2019

Jeff Harris, chief financial officer at the Bank of Glen Burnie can’t imagine any bank not wanting to become a member of the Compliance Alliance financial service offered by the Maryland Banking Association (MBA). “It is a great tool. Anyone at the bank can call it anytime. Banks not using it probably don’t know about it ...

