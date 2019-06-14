MVLS raises $142K at A Taste for Pro Bono event

From left, Alexa Bertinelli, senior staff attorney at Civil Justice Inc.; Carrie McCully, deputy director at Civil Justice; Scott Rodgeville, an officer with Gorfine Schiller Gardyn; and Alan Smith enjoy a drink at Union Craft Brewing. (Photo by Erik Hoffman, Petruzzo Photography)
Curtis Cooper, a solo practitioner; Susan Erlichman, executive director of Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service; and Mary Keating, a solo practitioner and member of the Workplace Harassment Commission, attended MVLS’ A Taste for Pro Bono event. (Photo by Erik Hoffman, Petruzzo Photography)
Donald B. Tobin, JD, dean of the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law; Louis Malick, an associate with Kramon & Graham; Anthony Ashton, an attorney with Baxter, Baker, Sidle, Conn & Jones P.A.; and Judge Pamela White, an associate judge on the 8th Circuit Court for Baltimore, were on hand for Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service’s A Taste for Pro Bono event. (Photo by Erik Hoffman, Petruzzo Photography)
From left, associate lawyers Lauren Lake, Gordon Feinblatt; Doug Sampson, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr; and Susan Schipper, Venable, get a photo during A Taste for Pro Bono. (Photo by Erik Hoffman, Petruzzo Photography)
Susan Francis, deputy director of Maryland Volunteer Legal Service; Anthony May, an associate with Brown Goldstein & Lehr; and Kevin Sforza, a summer intern with Sidley Austin LLP and Juris Doctor candidate at the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law, are all smiles at Union Craft Brewing. (Photo by Erik Hoffman, Petruzzo Photography)
From left, Thomas Minton and his wife Katie Minton, both partners at Goldman & Minton P.C.; Dan Mesa; and Marty Schreiber, a solo practitioner, enjoy the festivities. (Photo by Erik Hoffman, Petruzzo Photography)
Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service held its “A Taste for Pro Bono” benefit event April 2 at Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore.
This year’s theme featured 13 local restaurants serving signature dishes, craft beer from Union Craft Brewing, live music from Off the Ladder, and behind-the-scenes brewery tours – all in an effort to increase access to free legal services for Marylanders in need.
More than 300 guests attended to show their support of pro bono legal services and the organization raised more than $142,000 to benefit MVLS’ mission of providing free quality legal assistance to low-income Marylanders.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.