MVLS raises $142K at A Taste for Pro Bono event

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service held its “A Taste for Pro Bono” benefit event April 2 at Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore.

This year’s theme featured 13 local restaurants serving signature dishes, craft beer from Union Craft Brewing, live music from Off the Ladder, and behind-the-scenes brewery tours – all in an effort to increase access to free legal services for Marylanders in need.

More than 300 guests attended to show their support of pro bono legal services and the organization raised more than $142,000 to benefit MVLS’ mission of providing free quality legal assistance to low-income Marylanders.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.