TIMOTHY D. BELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Eighth Amendment This case is before us on appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County denying the motion to correct illegal sentence filed by appellant, Timothy Bell. In 1994, Bell entered an Alford plea to first-degree rape and use of a handgun in the commission of ...

