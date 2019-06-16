Quantcast

Students get real life experience at SECU personal finance event

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 16, 2019

Personal finance can be an easy thing to learn about in theory, but it gets a lot harder once you start to put it into practice, especially for young people. SECU has developed a program that gives students some hands-on experience understanding what financial decisions they will encounter, ranging from where to live, what to eat ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo