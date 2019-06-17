Becky Smith | SECU

Becky Smith has joined SECU, Maryland’s largest credit union, as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

In her new role, Smith will lead the credit union’s internal and external communications to elevate its member-centric reputation. She will oversee marketing, advertising, corporate communications, social and traditional media engagement and member experience.

Prior to joining SECU, Smith was chief marketing officer at EagleBank, the largest community bank in the Washington metro area. Smith also previously worked as head of marketing services for global marketing consulting firm MarketBridge, where she managed marketing engagements for national clients such as Capital One, Microsoft and Hilton.

In addition to her role at SECU, Smith sits on the board of EveryMind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mental health awareness, education, advocacy and support. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication and media studies from Shippensburg University.