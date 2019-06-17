Carmel Gambacorta | Clapp Communications

Carmel Gambacorta was named a strategic account executive with Clapp Communications.

Gambacorta will manage new and support current client campaigns as the agency continues its path of growth.

A seasoned communications professional, Gambacorta’s experience spans from special events to marketing, public relations, project management, media planning, and fundraising.

Prior to joining Clapp Communications, Gambacorta served as the director of special events and donor communications at Mercy Medical Center, where she developed and managed more than 26 annual fundraising events, secured individual and corporate partnerships and sponsorships, planned and produced marketing programs and collateral, and recruited event committees.

In addition, she acted as senior marketing manager at General Growth Properties for Harborplace & The Gallery, where she oversaw research analysis, marketing programs, vendor management, external messaging and ongoing outreach. She has also held lead communications roles at her own firm, Carmel Gambacorta Marketing, in addition to TESSCO Technologies, Sail Baltimore, and Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Gambacorta has a Bachelor of Science in fine and studio arts and a Master of Arts in mass communication from Towson University.