Quantcast

CASI Pharmaceuticals acquires worldwide rights to commercialize anti-CD19 T-cell therapy

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2019

Rockville-based CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and accelerating the launch of innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announced Monday the signing of a license agreement for exclusive worldwide license and commercialization rights to an autologous anti-CD19 T-cell therapy product (CNCT19)  from Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., a China-based domestic company located in Tianjin City, China. Juventas will ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo