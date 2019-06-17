Dee Athey | Community Foundation of Howard County

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, named Dee Athey as director of grants and community engagement. In her position, Athey will facilitate and administer the foundation’s donor-recommended and discretionary grants.

Athey brings more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit work and program development, management and evaluation. She has led community service initiatives, developed funding proposals, managed grant programs, directed fundraising efforts, worked with donors and built strategic partnerships benefiting nonprofit organizations in Maryland.